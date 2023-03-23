UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Agree To Meet Soon - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hosseen Amir Abdollahian, held a phone call and agreed to hold a bilateral meeting as soon as possible to facilitate the resumption of work of the diplomatic missions of two countries, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call today with His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossien Amir Abdollahian.

... The two ministers agreed to hold a bilateral meeting soon, to pave the way for the reopening of embassies and consulates between the two countries," the foreign ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

In the beginning of March, Saudi Arabia and Iran, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations, which were broken off in 2017 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Nimr al-Nimr, a Shiite preacher.

More Stories From World

