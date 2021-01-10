UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabian National Airline To Resume Flights To Qatar From Monday

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Saudi Arabian National Airline to Resume Flights to Qatar From Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Saudi Arabian flag carrier Saudia said on Saturday it will resume operating flights from the kingdom to Qatar's capital Doha starting Monday.

The airline made the announcement on Twitter, saying bookings for flights from capital Riyadh and second city Jeddah were open to prospective travelers.

The kingdom reopened its airspace to Qatar after ending a three-year blockade against the Gulf neighbor earlier in the week.

Related Topics

Twitter Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Qatar Doha From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister always works for poor people's welf ..

10 minutes ago

Indonesian C.G. expires of cardiac arrest

35 minutes ago

Majority of Americans want immediate removal of Pr ..

38 minutes ago

Saudi Arabian National Airline to Resume Flights t ..

38 minutes ago

Boeing in Contact With Airline After Crash, Ready ..

38 minutes ago

Three suspects held during search operation

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.