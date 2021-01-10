Saudi Arabian National Airline to Resume Flights to Qatar From Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Saudi Arabian flag carrier Saudia said on Saturday it will resume operating flights from the kingdom to Qatar's capital Doha starting Monday.

The airline made the announcement on Twitter, saying bookings for flights from capital Riyadh and second city Jeddah were open to prospective travelers.

The kingdom reopened its airspace to Qatar after ending a three-year blockade against the Gulf neighbor earlier in the week.