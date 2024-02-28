Open Menu

Saudi Arabia's ACP Collaborates With ITA Airways To Enhance Saudi-Europe Air Links

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Saudi Arabia's ACP collaborates with ITA Airways to enhance Saudi-Europe Air Links

Saudi Arabia's Air Connectivity Program (ACP) has cooperated with Italy's national flag carrier, ITA Airways, for the routes between Rome and Saudi Arabia's aviation hubs, Riyadh and Jeddah

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Air Connectivity Program (ACP) has cooperated with Italy's national flag carrier, ITA Airways, for the routes between Rome and Saudi Arabia's aviation hubs, Riyadh and Jeddah.

With flights to Riyadh starting in May 2024 and flights to Jeddah beginning in August 2024, ITA Airways' Airbus A321neo aircraft – the largest aircraft in the Airbus A320 family will operate the routes.

This cooperation marks Saudi Arabia's initiative to enhance air connectivity with Europe, as ITA Airways identifies the middle East as a pivotal market for strategic growth. Introducing these new flights from Saudi Arabia to Rome will grant passengers access to ITA Airways' extensive network of 51 destinations.

ITA Airways expects the Riyadh-Rome route to be an important bridge for business travellers between the two markets, while the Jeddah-Rome route will see more significant tourism and religious travel exchange between Saudi Arabia and Italy.

CEO of ACP Majid Khan said: "We are delighted that ITA Airways, the flag carrier of Italy, will commence direct flights from Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These new connections from Rome will facilitate the travel of inbound tourists and business travellers from the ITA Airways network in Europe, South America, and the USA to the Kingdom. This is the beginning of a great collaboration between ITA Airways and ACP. We look forward to growing our partnership further".

Through Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 – a large economic diversification program focusing on growing sectors such as tourism and aviation - Saudi Arabia aims to become a leading aviation hub in the Middle East and a key connection point between East and West. In 2023, Saudi Arabia welcomed a record 100 million tourists, with 27 million foreign tourists.

In line with Vision 2030, the Kingdom is drastically scaling up its air route capacity.

Related Topics

USA Exchange Business Europe Jeddah Riyadh Rome Ita Italy Saudi Arabia Middle East Hub May August Market Family From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player ..

Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare

3 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harass ..

Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..

3 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democ ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms

3 minutes ago
 59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

3 minutes ago
 Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, rel ..

Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..

1 minute ago
 LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against ..

LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer

1 minute ago
Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UE ..

Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar

1 minute ago
 Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

1 minute ago
 Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

1 minute ago
 CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated

CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated

1 minute ago
 Bitcoin tops $60,000, approaches all-time high

Bitcoin tops $60,000, approaches all-time high

1 minute ago
 Tensions in breakaway Transnistria dangerous for r ..

Tensions in breakaway Transnistria dangerous for region: Tusk

1 minute ago

More Stories From World