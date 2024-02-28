Saudi Arabia's Air Connectivity Program (ACP) has cooperated with Italy's national flag carrier, ITA Airways, for the routes between Rome and Saudi Arabia's aviation hubs, Riyadh and Jeddah

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Air Connectivity Program (ACP) has cooperated with Italy's national flag carrier, ITA Airways, for the routes between Rome and Saudi Arabia's aviation hubs, Riyadh and Jeddah.

With flights to Riyadh starting in May 2024 and flights to Jeddah beginning in August 2024, ITA Airways' Airbus A321neo aircraft – the largest aircraft in the Airbus A320 family will operate the routes.

This cooperation marks Saudi Arabia's initiative to enhance air connectivity with Europe, as ITA Airways identifies the middle East as a pivotal market for strategic growth. Introducing these new flights from Saudi Arabia to Rome will grant passengers access to ITA Airways' extensive network of 51 destinations.

ITA Airways expects the Riyadh-Rome route to be an important bridge for business travellers between the two markets, while the Jeddah-Rome route will see more significant tourism and religious travel exchange between Saudi Arabia and Italy.

CEO of ACP Majid Khan said: "We are delighted that ITA Airways, the flag carrier of Italy, will commence direct flights from Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These new connections from Rome will facilitate the travel of inbound tourists and business travellers from the ITA Airways network in Europe, South America, and the USA to the Kingdom. This is the beginning of a great collaboration between ITA Airways and ACP. We look forward to growing our partnership further".

Through Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 – a large economic diversification program focusing on growing sectors such as tourism and aviation - Saudi Arabia aims to become a leading aviation hub in the Middle East and a key connection point between East and West. In 2023, Saudi Arabia welcomed a record 100 million tourists, with 27 million foreign tourists.

In line with Vision 2030, the Kingdom is drastically scaling up its air route capacity.