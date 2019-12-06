(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir said on Friday that Qatar needed to take steps and knew what they were in order to end the economic blockade against it for alleged support of terrorism .

"The Qataris know what needs to be done, they know where the problem lies and they need to take the steps necessary in order to overcome those problems," Al-Jubeir said, adding that he hoped Qatat would change some of its policies.

He added that Saudi Arabia had seen Qatar taking some steps toward meeting the 13 demands that Gulf countries presented it with in 2017, but it needed to do more.

Qatar has been under a diplomatic and economic blockade since June 2017 when the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, among others, cut off diplomatic relations and communication with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Qatar has repeatedly denied all the charges related to terrorism, saying that the campaign against the country was simply "based on lies."