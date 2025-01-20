Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Mohammed Al Nasfan, a Saudi national squash team member, claimed the title at the Czech International Championship "Czech Junior Open 2025," which concluded on Sunday in Prague.

Sixty-four players from 21 countries competed in the event, and points were awarded for the Professional Squash Association (PSA) rankings.

Al Nasfan triumphed in the final, defeating Swiss player Nick Greter 3-0. He secured the title and dedicated it to his country.

Meanwhile, the President of the Saudi Squash Federation, Dr.

Adel Al-Aqili, congratulated the player and praised his performance throughout the tournament, during which he defeated several top-ranked international players.

Dr. Al-Aqili stated that Al Nasfan continues his international journey by achieving numerous global accomplishments, affirming that he is a distinguished Saudi talent in squash.

He wished him success in upcoming tournaments and the achievement of many continental and international victories.