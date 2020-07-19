UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 Case Tally Tops 250,000 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia has surpassed 250,000, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The kingdom registered 2,504 new cases of infection and 39 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 2,486.

The number of confirmed cases now stands at 250,920.

A total of 197,735 coronavirus patients have recovered, the ministry added.

Saudi Arabia far outstrips any of its Gulf neighbors in terms of the number of infections.

