MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Saudi Arabia has registered 3,717 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, continuing the trend of a second wave in the country, according to the health minister's statistics released Wednesday.

The total in the country has now reached 112,288 infections, including nearly 78,000 recoveries.

The death toll, meanwhile, has increased by 36 to 819.

The kingdom's health registers saw a drop in average daily new cases in late May and early June before seeing the numbers climb back up, registering more than 3,000 cases daily over the past five days.

At the same time, neighboring Kuwait registered 683 new cases, with 1,126 recoveries and two deaths over the past 24 hours. This brings the Gulf nation's overall tally to 33,823, with 275 deaths.

Bahrain's health ministry also released its daily figures on Wednesday, announcing 469 new cases and 503 recoveries, taking the total to 16,200. One additional fatality over the past day has the death toll at 30.

Although Iran was initially the epicenter of infections in the region, the number of active cases there has decreased, while Saudi Arabia's epidemiological situation has deteriorated.