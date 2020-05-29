The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia has risen by 1,644 to a total of 80,185 over the past 24 hours, showing a downward trend in the daily COVID-19 infection rate compared to Wednesday, the Health Ministry's data showed

CAIRO/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia has risen by 1,644 to a total of 80,185 over the past 24 hours, showing a downward trend in the daily COVID-19 infection rate compared to Wednesday, the Health Ministry's data showed.

Since Tuesday, the Saudi health officials have recorded less than 2,000 cases each day. On Wednesday, the authorities confirmed 1,815 new positive tests.

The cumulative tally of recoveries in Saudi Arabia amounts to 54,553, while the death toll has increased by 16 to 441 over the past day.

Elsewhere in the region, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Qatar has reached 50,914 since the start of the pandemic after health officials confirmed a further 1,967 cases over the past 24 hours, which indicated a moderate increase in the daily infection rate.

On Wednesday, the health authorities confirmed 1,740 cases. According to the latest statistics published by the ministry, there are 35,492 active coronavirus cases in Qatar.

The tally of recoveries has surpassed for the first time the number of daily positive tests, as a further 2,116 patients have recovered over the last day, the ministry said, adding that a total of 15,399 people have been discharged from hospitals.

The Health Ministry added that the death toll has increased to 33 after three new disease-related fatalities were confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry has recorded 845 new COVID-19 cases in a significant increase from the 692 positive tests reported on Wednesday.

Another 10 people have died from disease-related symptoms, taking the death toll to 185 since the beginning of the pandemic, and the tally of recoveries has increased by 752 to 8,698.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kuwait has reached 24,112, including 15,229 active cases.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Oman has exceeded 9,000 after 636 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The majority of the cases 345 were detected in the country's residents, and the total number of those infected now stands at 9,009.

The Omani Health Ministry said that the number of recoveries has remained at 2,177 and the death toll has increased by two to 40 over the past day.

Meanwhile, the UAE Health Ministry said on Thursday that it had recorded 563 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of positive tests in the country to 32,532.

A further three people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 258 since the start of the pandemic in the United Arab Emirates, and the tally of recoveries has increased by 314 to 16,685.