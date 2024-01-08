(@FahadShabbir)

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received US Senator Lindsey Graham in the Saudi city of Al-Ula

According to the official Saudi news agency SPA, the two discussed relations between the two countries, as well as regional and international developments.

The news report also carried a photograph of bin Salman and Graham sitting in a traditional Arab tent.

The crown prince also met with US Senator and Chairperson of the Senate Intelligence Committee Mark Warner, Maine Senator Angus King, Texas Senator John Cornyn, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

During the meeting, relations and cooperation between the two countries were reviewed and various issues of common interest were discussed, according to SPA.

As part of his Middle East tour, US State Secretary Antony Blinken, who visited Qatar after Türkiye and Jordan, will also visit the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and the West Bank as part his tour to the region.