DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The building of the Cultural Attache of Saudi Arabia in Sudan was attacked and looted by a group of armed men on Tuesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

"The building of Saudi Arabia's Cultural Attache in Sudan was attacked on Tuesday. A group of unknown gunmen has stolen property from the office, taking out systems and servers," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

Riyadh "strongly condemned the attack" and called for "respect for the inviolability of diplomatic missions," as well as "holding the attackers accountable for their actions.

The ministry reiterated its call for the halt of the violence in the country and the protection of diplomats, foreign residents, and Sudanese civilians.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties to the conflict have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but none has helped in settling the conflict yet.

According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, at least 550 people have been killed in the conflict, and nearly 5,000 have been injured.