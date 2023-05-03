UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia's Cultural Attache Building Attacked In Sudan - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Saudi Arabia's Cultural Attache Building Attacked in Sudan - Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The building of the Cultural Attache of Saudi Arabia in Sudan was attacked and looted by a group of armed men on Tuesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

"The building of Saudi Arabia's Cultural Attache in Sudan was attacked on Tuesday. A group of unknown gunmen has stolen property from the office, taking out systems and servers," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

Riyadh "strongly condemned the attack" and called for "respect for the inviolability of diplomatic missions," as well as "holding the attackers accountable for their actions.

"

The ministry reiterated its call for the halt of the violence in the country and the protection of diplomats, foreign residents, and Sudanese civilians.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties to the conflict have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but none has helped in settling the conflict yet.

According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, at least 550 people have been killed in the conflict, and nearly 5,000 have been injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Twitter Saudi Khartoum Saudi Arabia Sudan April From

Recent Stories

e&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 bi ..

E&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 billion in Q1 2023

8 hours ago
 Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation o ..

Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation of entrepreneurs

8 hours ago
 Shurooq reveals new developments during their show ..

Shurooq reveals new developments during their showcase at ATM 2023

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal fram ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal frameworks to protect environment ..

9 hours ago
 Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan ..

Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan Increases to 550 - Health Min ..

9 hours ago
 Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States t ..

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States to Step Up Air Defense Support ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.