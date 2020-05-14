The daily coronavirus infection rate in Saudi Arabia is still over 1,900 cases, the country's Health Ministry reported on Wednesday, adding that the number of active COVID-19 cases has reached 26,935

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The daily coronavirus infection rate in Saudi Arabia is still over 1,900 cases, the country's Health Ministry reported on Wednesday, adding that the number of active COVID-19 cases has reached 26,935.

The overall COVID-19 toll in Saudi Arabia has risen by 1,905 to 44,830 over the past 24 hours. Previous updates saw increases of 1,911 on Tuesday and a record 1,966 on Monday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has increased by nine to 273 over the past day.

The amount of recoveries stands at 17,622 following the full recovery of 2,365 patients over the given period.

On Tuesday, Riyadh said that it would impose a 24-hour nationwide lockdown during the five-day Eid Al Fitr Holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan and is celebrated in the kingdom from May 23-27 of this year.

Until then, citizens will be allowed to move freely from 09:00 a.m to 05:00 p.m local time (from 06:00 to 14:00 GMT), except in the city of Mecca.