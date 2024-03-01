Saudi Arabia's Date Exports Surge 14% In 2023, Reach SAR1.462 Billion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) According to data released by the National Center for Palms and Dates (NCPD), the value of Saudi Arabia's date exports increased by 14% in 2023, reaching SAR1.462 billion, compared to SAR1.280 billion in 2022.
By the end of 2023, the number of countries importing Saudi dates had reached 119. The total value of date and date-byproduct exports increased by 152.5% since 2016, from SAR579 million in 2016 to SAR1.462 billion in 2023, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.
NCPD Chief Executive Dr. Mohammed Alnuwairan credits the success to collaborative efforts among the leadership, date producers and exporters, and public-sector agencies.
The efforts involved participating in local and international exhibitions, organizing business missions, facilitating export procedures, and working in partnership with the private sector under a unified strategy aiming to support the date exports.
Alnuwairan highlighted promising advancements in the quality and production of processed date products, alongside local and international marketing initiatives, to further solidify the position of Saudi dates in global markets.
Exports to China saw a remarkable 121% surge in 2023 compared to 2022, while France experienced a 16% increase. Singapore and Korea also recorded significant growth in date imports from Saudi Arabia, with increases of 86% and 24%, respectively.
According to Alnuwairan, NCPD, in collaboration with the private sector, has set ambitious goals that aim to make Saudi dates the preferred choice for global consumers through various initiatives.
These include expanding national exports of dates and date byproducts, enhancing agricultural and industrial practices for improved quality, providing essential marketing services and industry information, and empowering the date sector through various support measures.
