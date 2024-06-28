- Home
- World
- Saudi Arabia's delegation participates in TIWG's 3rd meeting during Brazilian G20 Presidency 2024
Saudi Arabia's Delegation Participates In TIWG's 3rd Meeting During Brazilian G20 Presidency 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's delegation, headed by the Deputy Governor of the General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT) for International Organizations and Agreements, Fareed bin Saeed Al-Asaly, participated in 3rd Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) Meeting, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the period of June 27-28.
This comes within the framework of Brazil's presidency of the G20 in 2024, which discussed a number of priorities for TIWG, such as trade and sustainable development, women's participation in international trade, sustainable development in investment agreements, and reforming the World Trade Organization by strengthening the multilateral trading system.
On the sidelines of the meeting, the TIWG's Secretariat organized a workshop in cooperation with the business 20 (B20) and the Think 20 (T20) within the Trade and Sustainable Development Initiative.
During the workshop, challenges and opportunities for integration between the trade and sustainable development goals were discussed. The Brazilian presidency of G20 seeks to reach consensus among member states on a number of outcomes, including the G20 principles for designing and implementing measures for sustainable development related to trade.
The GAFT works to enhance the Kingdom's international trade gains, enhance its international presence and effective participation in a number of international organizations, to ensure the achievement of common goals and sustainable development.
Recent Stories
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
More Stories From World
-
River Seine unfit for swimming one month from Paris Olympics: tests5 seconds ago
-
KSrelief implements a volunteer medical project for child heart surgery in Indonesia10 minutes ago
-
Russia says US drone flights over Black Sea risk direct clash40 minutes ago
-
War of words rages at UN over women, gender rights1 hour ago
-
Andy Murray named in Wimbledon singles draw1 hour ago
-
Chinese, Pakistani universities to build joint lab on carbon neutral environmental remediation tech2 hours ago
-
UK economic recovery improves as election looms2 hours ago
-
French parties in final push for votes ahead of crunch poll2 hours ago
-
Amb. Masood Khan calls for stronger US-Pakistan security, economic partnerships2 hours ago
-
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat over: USGS2 hours ago
-
Russia says US Black Sea drone flights risk direct clash with NATO3 hours ago
-
Reformist hopes for breakthrough as Iran votes3 hours ago