Saudi Arabia's Delegation Participates In TIWG's 3rd Meeting During Brazilian G20 Presidency 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Saudi Arabia's delegation participates in TIWG's 3rd meeting during Brazilian G20 Presidency 2024

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's delegation, headed by the Deputy Governor of the General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT) for International Organizations and Agreements, Fareed bin Saeed Al-Asaly, participated in 3rd Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) Meeting, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the period of June 27-28.

This comes within the framework of Brazil's presidency of the G20 in 2024, which discussed a number of priorities for TIWG, such as trade and sustainable development, women's participation in international trade, sustainable development in investment agreements, and reforming the World Trade Organization by strengthening the multilateral trading system.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the TIWG's Secretariat organized a workshop in cooperation with the business 20 (B20) and the Think 20 (T20) within the Trade and Sustainable Development Initiative.

During the workshop, challenges and opportunities for integration between the trade and sustainable development goals were discussed. The Brazilian presidency of G20 seeks to reach consensus among member states on a number of outcomes, including the G20 principles for designing and implementing measures for sustainable development related to trade.

The GAFT works to enhance the Kingdom's international trade gains, enhance its international presence and effective participation in a number of international organizations, to ensure the achievement of common goals and sustainable development.

