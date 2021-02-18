UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia's Drug Authority Approves Use Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Saudi Arabia's Drug Authority Approves Use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Saudi food and Drug Authority (SFDA) said on Thursday that it had authorized the use and import of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

Two other vaccines authorized for use in Saudi Arabia until now included those developed by US company Moderna and US-German duo Pfizer-BioNTech.

"Today, the SFDA approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. The SFDA authorized the vaccine's use and import after a detailed review of the provided data according to an accurate scientific methodology," the official statement read.

The SFDA said it would probe vaccine samples from each shipment before use, while the rollout would be carried out in line with the approved medical standards and regulations.

Saudi Arabia's mass vaccination campaign began on December 17. As of Thursday, the country reported just over 373,000 COVID-19 cases, including 364,646 recoveries and 6,445 deaths.

Related Topics

Import Company Saudi Oxford Saudi Arabia December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

1 hour ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

1 hour ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

1 hour ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

1 hour ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.