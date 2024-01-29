Open Menu

Saudi Arabia’s Equestrians Shine In Doha Tour 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Saudi Arabia’s equestrians shine in Doha tour 2024

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Saudi international equestrian Abdullah Al-Sharbatly emerged victorious, securing the Grand Prix title in the prestigious 5-star category at the Doha International Equestrian Tour 2024. Al-Sharbatly’s triumph marked the culmination of the three-week championship, which featured multiple categories, including 2-star, 4-star, and 5-star, attracting elite equestrians from around the world.

The Saudi equestrian team demonstrated a strong presence throughout the competition, achieving an impressive first-place finish in seven rounds. Notably, Al-Sharbatly reached the pinnacle of success by claiming the top position in the Grand Prix of the 5-star category and emerging triumphant in the 145cm class of the same tournament.

Abdullah Al-Rajhi showcased his exceptional skills, earning first place in the 150cm class of the 4-star category as well as securing the top spot in the 145cm class of the 5-star category. Complementing his teammates’ achievements, Khaled Al-Eid captured first place in the challenging 140cm class of the 5-star category. Furthermore, Abdulaziz Al-Eid claimed first place in two thrilling rounds at 130cm in the 2-star category.

The Saudi equestrians achieved several other impressive placements across various rounds of the highly competitive Doha Tour 2024.

Related Topics

World Saudi Doha Same From Top

Recent Stories

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

32 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

59 minutes ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

2 days ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

2 days ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

2 days ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

2 days ago
 Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

2 days ago

More Stories From World