Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has announced a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia's fish farming industry: the production of fish farmed in saltwater and inland waters has surged by 56.4% since 2021, reaching an unprecedented 140,000 tons in 2023.

In addition to aquaculture, marine fisheries in the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf contributed 74,700 tons, which represents a 16.2% increase over 2022. This brings the total fish production from aquaculture and marine fishing to 214,000 tons in 2023.

The ministry has implemented strategic plans to boost domestic fish production, improve quality, diversify species, and encourage investment. The goal is to increase the per capita fish consumption to 13 kilograms annually.

Popular fish varieties in Saudi Arabia include Nile tilapia, sea bass, dentex, and shrimp.

The fisheries sector has experienced rapid growth due to the ministry's efforts to attract investment and modernize the industry. The number of fish farming projects has expanded significantly, and development loans have been made available for aquaculture and marine fishing.

By supporting small fishermen, encouraging technology adoption, and streamlining investment processes, the ministry aims to empower the private sector and increase the agricultural sector's contribution to the GDP, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 goal of diversifying the economy.