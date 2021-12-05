UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia's Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Stopped Over Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) Red flags were shown at Saudi Arabia's Formula 1 Grand Prix race on Sunday to stop it due to an accident.

On the 10th lap, Mick Schumacher, who races for the Haas team, crashed into the racing circuit's barrier.

The German driver was not harmed and managed to left the car's cockpit by himself. A security car entered the racing track.

The race was stopped with red flags on the 14th lap, as it was necessary to repair the barrier.

This is Saudi Arabia's inaugural Grand Prix.

