Saudi Arabia's King, Crown Prince Enroll As Organ Donors - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:24 AM

Saudi Arabia's King, Crown Prince Enroll as Organ Donors - State Media

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his son, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have enrolled in the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation (SCOT) donation program, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Wednesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his son, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have enrolled in the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation (SCOT) donation program, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, the royals' decision to register in the SCOT program aims to encourage Saudi citizens and residents to follow suit to save patients whose lives are dependent on vital organ transplants.

King Salman, 86, established the center in 1984 for patients with kidney failure.

More Stories From World

