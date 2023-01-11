Director of Public Security Lieutenant-General Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Bassami headed the delegation of the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference hosted by the United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):Director of Public Security Lieutenant-General Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Bassami headed the delegation of the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior, represented by Public Security and the Border Guard won two awards for the best educational films within the conference as the winning works in the awareness-raising movie competition are selected by the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers as part of the efforts to raise awareness of crime and prevent its risks.

The 46th Conference of Arab Police and Security Leaders had shown a set of educational films prepared by a number of Arab ministries of interior, and their topics dealt with security awareness on various criminal phenomena.