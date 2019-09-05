The Najran airport in Saudi Arabia's southwest has been closed after a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi movement hit the facility, Yahya Sarei, the movement's spokesman, said Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The Najran airport in Saudi Arabia's southwest has been closed after a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi movement hit the facility, Yahya Sarei, the movement's spokesman, said Thursday.

"The attack was accurate, and it led to the closure of the Najran airport," Sarei said on Facebook.

On Tuesday, another missile launch caused disruptions in air navigation at the airport.

The Houthi movement is a party to the ongoing armed conflict in Yemen. The other side comprises forces of the internationally recognized government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. The official authorities have been supported by an Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia since 2015.