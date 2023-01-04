(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ):The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Suhaibani paid a visit to the headquarters of the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) in Jeddah Tuesday.

During the visit, aspects of cooperation between the two sides in areas of common interest, especially the media field, were discussed.

Al-Suhaibani appreciated the Union's role in strengthening international media relations among member states and strengthening professional ties between media workers, stressing the Kingdom's keenness to support OIC and its various organs to carry out its tasks in promoting joint Islamic action in various fields.