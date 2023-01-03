The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Project for the Utilization of Sacrificial Animals (Adahi) has recently distributed 3,000 sacrificial meat to beneficiaries in the Republic of Azerbaijan

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Project for the Utilization of Sacrificial Animals (Adahi) has recently distributed 3,000 sacrificial meat to beneficiaries in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The distribution process covered various humanitarian associations and organizations, under the supervision and follow-up of a committee formed by government of Azerbaijan for this purpose.

Representatives of the project from the Islamic Development Bank Group (IDB) and officials in the government of Azerbaijan participated in the distribution process.