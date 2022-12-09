MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The first-ever Sino-Arab summit will take place in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, on Friday.

The summit will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, as well as foreign ministers of Kuwait and Bahrain and other top politicians of the Arab world.

The summit will focus on economic, political and trade cooperation, as well as collaboration in education, health care and advanced technologies.