Saudi Arabia's Task Force Seizes 3,330 Kilograms Of Drugs In Gulf Of Oman - State Media

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Saudi Arabia's Task Force Seizes 3,330 Kilograms of Drugs in Gulf of Oman - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The Combined Task Force 150, led by the Royal Saudi Navy, on Thursday intercepted a boat smuggling drugs in the Gulf of Oman, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the report, USCGC Glen Harris intercepted the boat in the Gulf of Oman and seized 3,330 kilograms of hashish and heroin.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi Arabian General Directorate of Narcotics Control seized almost 47 million tablets of amphetamine and apprehended eight individuals for drug smuggling ” six Syrians and two Pakistanis. According to GDNC spokesman Major Mohammed al-Nujaidi, the drugs were hidden in a shipment of flour bags.

Al-Nujaidi added that the quantity of the seized drugs was the biggest of its kind in a single smuggling operation.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia announced the ban on imports of Lebanese fruits and vegetables due to increasing attempts of drug smuggling from Lebanon and Syria. The decision came after the Saudi authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle over five million Captagon tablets hidden in pomegranates.

Saudi Arabian ambassador to Lebanon Waleed A. Bukhari said on Tuesday that Riyadh has seized 700 million drug pills and hundreds of kilograms of hashish smuggled in from or through Lebanon since 2015.

