Saudi Aramco Completes Deal to Buy 10% Stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical for $3.4Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil and gas giant Aramco has completed the purchase of a 10% stake in Chinese oil and gas company Rongsheng Petrochemical for $3.4 billion through its subsidiary in the Netherlands, Aramco said on Friday.

"Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has successfully closed a landmark transaction to acquire a 10% interest in Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. Ltd. ("Rongsheng") for RMB 24.6 billion ($3.4 billion), through its subsidiary Aramco Overseas Company BV, based in the Netherlands," the company said in a statement.

This agreement further expands Aramco's presence in China. The deal provides for the supply of 480,000 barrels per day of Arabian crude oil to China's largest integrated refining and chemical complex, owned by Rongsheng subsidiary Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co. Ltd (ZPC).

Ronsheng owns 51% of ZPC, whose complex can process 800,000 barrels of oil per day and produce 4.2 million tonnes of ethylene annually.

Aramco is the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, founded in 1933 and headquartered in Dhahran. The company controls nearly all of the country's oil production facilities.