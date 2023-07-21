Open Menu

Saudi Aramco Completes Deal To Buy 10% Stake In Rongsheng Petrochemical For $3.4Bln

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Saudi Aramco Completes Deal to Buy 10% Stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical for $3.4Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil and gas giant Aramco has completed the purchase of a 10% stake in Chinese oil and gas company Rongsheng Petrochemical for $3.4 billion through its subsidiary in the Netherlands, Aramco said on Friday.

"Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has successfully closed a landmark transaction to acquire a 10% interest in Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. Ltd. ("Rongsheng") for RMB 24.6 billion ($3.4 billion), through its subsidiary Aramco Overseas Company BV, based in the Netherlands," the company said in a statement.

This agreement further expands Aramco's presence in China. The deal provides for the supply of 480,000 barrels per day of Arabian crude oil to China's largest integrated refining and chemical complex, owned by Rongsheng subsidiary Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co. Ltd (ZPC).

Ronsheng owns 51% of ZPC, whose complex can process 800,000 barrels of oil per day and produce 4.2 million tonnes of ethylene annually.

Aramco is the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, founded in 1933 and headquartered in Dhahran. The company controls nearly all of the country's oil production facilities.

Related Topics

World China Company Oil Saudi Arabia Netherlands Gas All Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

7 minutes ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

30 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

47 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

1 hour ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

1 hour ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

1 hour ago
Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

3 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World