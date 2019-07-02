Saudi Aramco IPO Process Not Suspended, Still Could Happen in 2020 Or 2021 - Falih

The initial public offering process of Saudi Aramco has not been suspended, it may still happen in 2020 or 2021, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Falih said Tuesday

"The IPO process was never suspended fully, we just took time to plan and work on the Sabic transaction with Aramco .

.. IPO will happen in the 2020-2021 timeframe," Falih told reporters.

"We are not ready to announce when it will happen, but hopefully sooner than later," the minister said.