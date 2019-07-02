UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Aramco IPO Process Not Suspended, Still Could Happen In 2020 Or 2021 - Falih

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:09 PM

Saudi Aramco IPO Process Not Suspended, Still Could Happen in 2020 Or 2021 - Falih

The initial public offering process of Saudi Aramco has not been suspended, it may still happen in 2020 or 2021, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Falih said Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The initial public offering process of Saudi Aramco has not been suspended, it may still happen in 2020 or 2021, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Falih said Tuesday.

"The IPO process was never suspended fully, we just took time to plan and work on the Sabic transaction with Aramco .

.. IPO will happen in the 2020-2021 timeframe," Falih told reporters.

"We are not ready to announce when it will happen, but hopefully sooner than later," the minister said.

Related Topics

Saudi Saudi Arabia May 2020

Recent Stories

AJK health centres to be linked with Pak hospitals ..

11 seconds ago

NASA Says Successful Orion Spacecraft Test Brings ..

40 seconds ago

Over 95000 people avail Asset Declaration Scheme s ..

42 seconds ago

Children hospital to be constructed with help of K ..

3 minutes ago

Man shot dead in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Shaukat elected President RDFSA

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.