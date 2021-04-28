UrduPoint.com
Saudi Aramco Negotiating Sale Of Company's 1% Share To Foreign Energy Firm - Crown Prince

Wed 28th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

Saudi Aramco Negotiating Sale of Company's 1% Share to Foreign Energy Firm - Crown Prince

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Saudi Arabia's energy giant Saudi Aramco is holding talks to sell 1% of the company's share to one of the world's leading energy companies, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said, adding that the deal is expected to be concluded during the next two years.

"It is possible to sell [the company's stake] to top international investors ... within the next year or two. Negotiations are underway to acquire a 1% stake by one of the world's leading energy companies," bin Salman said in a televised interview broadcast by the Al Arabiya channel late on Tuesday.

The crown prince emphasized the importance of the deal, as it will boost Aramco's sales in the potential buyer's country.

He noted that the matter concerns the market of a "very large state."

Bin Salman added that there are also talks on buying Aramco's other stock.

Saudi Aramco is the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, founded in 1933 with the headquarters located in Dhahran. The company controls almost all of the country's oil production facilities.

In early April, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing informed sources, that Aramco was negotiating with foreign and domestic investors to sell up to 49% in its oil pipeline business for $10-15 billion.

