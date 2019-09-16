UrduPoint.com
Saudi Aramco Oil Facility Attack Has No Impact On Putin's Upcoming Riyadh Visit - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:27 PM

Saudi Aramco Oil Facility Attack Has No Impact on Putin's Upcoming Riyadh Visit - Kremlin

A recent drone attack on Saudi Aramco facilities has no impact on the preparations for the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Riyadh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) A recent drone attack on Saudi Aramco facilities has no impact on the preparations for the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Riyadh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Peskov said that the exact date of the visit planned for October would be announced "upon agreement with Saudi Arabia."

"Undoubtedly, such incidents cannot influence the preparations [for the visit]. There is rather solid political will in both Moscow and Riyadh to further boost Russian-Saudi cooperation. And we will continue moving in this direction," Peskov told reporters.

