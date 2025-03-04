Saudi Aramco Profits Down 12.39 Percent In 2024: Statement
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Saudi Aramco's net profits dropped 12.39 percent to $106.25 billion in 2024, the world's biggest oil exporter said on Tuesday, following a year of lower prices and output cuts.
Profits fell on lower revenues "primarily attributable to lower prices and volumes sold of crude oil, as well as lower refined and chemical product prices", it said.
Expected dividends for 2025 also fell heavily to $85.4 billion, down from $124.3 billion announced for last year by the mainly state-owned company.
Aramco is the chief source of revenue for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform agenda, which aims to remodel the Gulf kingdom's crude-reliant economy.
Soaring energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine allowed Aramco to post record profits in 2022, before they dipped by 25 percent in 2023.
In an attempt to prop up prices, Aramco slashed production by 500,000 barrels per day in April 2023 as part of a joint move with the OPEC+ oil producers' alliance.
Aramco followed up with a further cut of one million bpd in June 2023, agreeing last December with other OPEC+ countries to extend the supply cut until March.
