Open Menu

Saudi Aramco Profits Down 12.39 Percent In 2024: Statement

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Saudi Aramco profits down 12.39 percent in 2024: statement

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Saudi Aramco's net profits dropped 12.39 percent to $106.25 billion in 2024, the world's biggest oil exporter said on Tuesday, following a year of lower prices and output cuts.

Profits fell on lower revenues "primarily attributable to lower prices and volumes sold of crude oil, as well as lower refined and chemical product prices", it said.

Expected dividends for 2025 also fell heavily to $85.4 billion, down from $124.3 billion announced for last year by the mainly state-owned company.

Aramco is the chief source of revenue for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform agenda, which aims to remodel the Gulf kingdom's crude-reliant economy.

Soaring energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine allowed Aramco to post record profits in 2022, before they dipped by 25 percent in 2023.

In an attempt to prop up prices, Aramco slashed production by 500,000 barrels per day in April 2023 as part of a joint move with the OPEC+ oil producers' alliance.

Aramco followed up with a further cut of one million bpd in June 2023, agreeing last December with other OPEC+ countries to extend the supply cut until March.

Recent Stories

DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

17 minutes ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

32 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

47 minutes ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

2 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

3 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From World