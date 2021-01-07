UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Aramco Raises Crude Prices For Asia, US After Slashing Output - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Saudi Aramco Raises Crude Prices for Asia, US After Slashing Output - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Saudi Arabia's state-run energy giant Saudi Aramco has raised crude prices for US and Asian customers in February, the Bloomberg news agency said Wednesday.

The move follows the Gulf monarchy's decision to unilaterally cut oil output by 1 million barrels a day through March under a deal between OPEC and the Russia-led group of oil exporters.

The price of Aramco's benchmark Arab Light crude exports to the US and Asia went up by 70 cents from January, higher than the median 40 cents calculated by Bloomberg.

The crude price for northwestern Europe and the Mediterranean region has been lowered to offset a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, which were renewed in December.

Related Topics

Exports Europe Oil Saudi Price Saudi Arabia January February March December From Asia Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

27 seconds ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

29 seconds ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

30 seconds ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

32 seconds ago

Russia Lauds Declaration Signed at GCC Summit to E ..

33 seconds ago

RSS inspired BJP regime executing pogrom against M ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.