MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Saudi Arabia's state-run energy giant Aramco managed within a week to regain the second position among the world's largest companies by market capitalization, pushing US tech giant microsoft to the third place with Apple maintaining its leadership in the first position, according to trading data.

By the end of Wednesday's trading, Aramco's capitalization amounts to around $1,836 trillion, while Microsoft's is valued at $1,831 trillion. Thus, Aramco has regained its second position, with Microsoft occupied over the past week.

Apple, whose value exceeds $2 trillion, remains the world's largest company by market capitalization. In September, Apple was replaced by Saudi Aramco, but later regained the lead.

As for other tech giants, Amazon's capitalization reached $1,66 trillion in line with the recent trading data, and Alphabet ” $1,41 trillion. Over the past day, Facebook surpassed Tesla by the level of stock-market capitalization, with $774.2 billion against $ 772.5 billion.