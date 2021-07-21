Saudi Aramco Says Data Leak 'Has No Impact' on Operations

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) A recent data leak by a third party contractor has had no impact on the operations of the state-owned Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco, the company said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Aramco recently became aware of the indirect release of a limited amount of company data which was held by third party contractors," the release said. "We confirm that the release of data was not due to a breach of our systems, has no impact on our operations, and the company continues to maintain a robust cybersecurity posture."

Data from the leak appeared on the dark web earlier in the week with a countdown timer and claims that 1 terabyte - or 1,000 gigabytes - worth of Aramco's data would be sold off to buyers on the internet.

1 gigabyte samples of the data are currently being sold for $2,000 a piece.

The leakers, a group known as ZeroX, claim to have data including information about 14,254 employees, their Names, photos, passports, emails, and phone numbers and other personal info. They also purportedly have project specifications for machinery, environmental, and architectural systems, as well as a list of Aramco's clients, their invoices and contracts.