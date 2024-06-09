Saudi Aramco Says Foreigners Grab 'majority' Of Share Offering
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday that international investors had snatched up the bulk of shares sold in its latest offering, which was set to raise $11.2 billion.
The secondary offering was expected to offer a short-term boost to Saudi Arabia's finances as the Gulf kingdom builds large-scale projects including resorts and stadiums, part of a reform drive to prepare for an eventual post-oil future.
"The majority of the shares constituting the institutional tranche of the Offering was allocated to investors located outside of the Kingdom," the company said in a statement before the Saudi bourse reopened on Sunday.
Sources close to the situation told AFP that around 58 percent of shares were allocated to international investors, up from around 23 percent for the company's initial public offering in 2019 which was the biggest flotation in history.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the private information, said around 70 percent of orders outside the local market came from the European Union and the United States, while others came from Japan, Hong Kong and Australia.
Aramco, the mostly state-owned jewel of the Saudi economy, announced on May 30 that it would sell 1.545 billion shares, or approximately 0.64 percent of its issued shares, on the Saudi stock exchange.
It was widely seen as a test of foreign investor interest more than halfway through the kingdom's campaign known as Vision 2030, whose ambitions are reflected in so-called giga-projects such as NEOM, a planned futuristic megacity in the desert.
On Friday Aramco said it would price its secondary offering at 27.25 Saudi Riyals ($7.27) per share, at the low end of the range of 26.70 to 29 Saudi riyals announced on May 30.
Aramco ended trading on Thursday at 28.30 Saudi riyals per share, giving it a market capitalisation of around $1.83 trillion.
On Sunday shares opened at 27.95 Saudi riyals and had climbed to 28.15 Saudi riyals by 0800 GMT.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
More Stories From World
-
Crippa extends Italian delight with European half-marathon victory20 minutes ago
-
India's Modi to take oath alongside coalition allies50 minutes ago
-
Over 200 scientific papers produced by Grand Hajj Symposium in 48 years1 hour ago
-
EU voters head to polls on last day of marathon elections1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz visit boosts Pak-China relations: say top Chinese firms1 hour ago
-
Deputy governor Makkah region Inspects ‘Hajj Lounges’ at Jeddah Airport1 hour ago
-
HGO agreement violation: 187 Private-Scheme pilgrims receive SAR 500 each in compensation2 hours ago
-
Security of country, pilgrims, holy sites a red line: Chairman Hajj Security Committee2 hours ago
-
Pilgrims laud Saudi leadership's support for Hajj2 hours ago
-
Tourism buoys southern Europe's 'Club Med' nations2 hours ago
-
Colombia to suspend coal sales to Israel over Gaza war2 hours ago
-
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza from temporary pier: CENTCOM2 hours ago