Open Menu

Saudi Aramco Says Net Profit Down By Almost 30% To $61.961Bln In 1st Half Of Year

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Saudi Aramco Says Net Profit Down by Almost 30% to $61.961Bln in 1st Half of Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil and gas giant Aramco has seen a nearly 30% decrease in its net income in the first half of the year to $61.961 billion compared to the same period of 2022, according to the company's financial report released on Monday.

"The decrease was primarily a result of lower crude oil prices and weakening refining and chemicals margins. This was partially offset by a decrease in production royalties, largely due to lower average effective royalty rate and lower crude oil prices, and higher finance and other income," the report read.

Related Topics

Company Oil Same Saudi Arabia Gas Billion

Recent Stories

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

46 minutes ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

12 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

13 hours ago
Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

17 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

17 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

19 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

20 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

20 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World