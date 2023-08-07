Saudi Aramco Says Net Profit Down by Almost 30% to $61.961Bln in 1st Half of Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil and gas giant Aramco has seen a nearly 30% decrease in its net income in the first half of the year to $61.961 billion compared to the same period of 2022, according to the company's financial report released on Monday.

"The decrease was primarily a result of lower crude oil prices and weakening refining and chemicals margins. This was partially offset by a decrease in production royalties, largely due to lower average effective royalty rate and lower crude oil prices, and higher finance and other income," the report read.