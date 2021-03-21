MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Saudi Arabia's state oil giant, Aramco, said Sunday that its net income slid to $49 billion in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The net profit in 2019 was estimated at $88 billion.

"Aramco achieved a net income of $49 billion in 2020," Saudi Aramco said in a press release.

"The Company continues to assess its capital expenditure and efficiency programs, and expects capital expenditure for 2021 to be around $35 billion, significantly lower than the previous guidance of $40-$45 billion," it added.