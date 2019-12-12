UrduPoint.com
Saudi Aramco's Market Value Exceeds $2 Trillion On 2nd Day Of Public Trading

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 06:56 PM

Saudi Aramco's Market Value Exceeds $2 Trillion on 2nd Day of Public Trading

Shares of the world's largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, have grown a record 10 percent in its second day of trading after releasing its initial public offering, giving the company a value of $2 trillion, according to data from the Saudi stock exchange, the Tadawul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Shares of the world's largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, have grown a record 10 percent in its second day of trading after releasing its initial public offering, giving the company a value of $2 trillion, according to data from the Saudi stock exchange, the Tadawul.

In the first minutes of trading on Thursday, Saudi Aramco's shares rose by 9.94 percent to 38.7 Riyals per share ($10.32), putting the company's value at $2.

06 trillion.

Trading started on Wednesday with the debut price of 35.2 riyals per share. The trading volume for Wednesday was 1.1 billion riyals. This corresponds to a 10 percent increase, which the stock exchange set as the maximum allowable for one day.

Based on the offer price, Saudi Aramco was worth approximately $1.7 trillion, becoming the most valuable publicly traded company in the world. US tech giant Apple, which is currently worth $1.2 trillion, comes second.

