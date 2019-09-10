UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Aramco's OPEC+ Targets To Be Unaffected By Split From Energy Ministry - CEO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 11:50 AM

Saudi Aramco's OPEC+ Targets to Be Unaffected by Split From Energy Ministry - CEO

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Saudi Aramco's oil production targets under the OPEC+ deal on cuts will not be affected by the company's split from the country's Energy Ministry, CEO Amin Nasser said Tuesday.

"There's no change when it comes to production targets or maximum sustained capacity," Nasser told reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress, asked how the split of Saudi Aramco from the Saudi Energy Ministry that was needed to prepare for the IPO would affect implementation of the OPEC+ deal.

Related Topics

World Company Oil Saudi Split Congress From

Recent Stories

UAE paper hails Dubai Metro on its 10th anniversar ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 10, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

12 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress i ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.