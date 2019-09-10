(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Saudi Aramco's oil production targets under the OPEC+ deal on cuts will not be affected by the company's split from the country's Energy Ministry, CEO Amin Nasser said Tuesday.

"There's no change when it comes to production targets or maximum sustained capacity," Nasser told reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress, asked how the split of Saudi Aramco from the Saudi Energy Ministry that was needed to prepare for the IPO would affect implementation of the OPEC+ deal.