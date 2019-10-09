The September drone attacks that targeted facilities of Saudi state oil giant Aramco did not affect the company's readiness to make its initial public offering (IPO) on the stock market, company CEO Amin Nasser said on Wednesday at the Oil & Money conference in London

"The attacks had no impact on the IPO whatsoever. If anything, it has made the company stronger in the eyes of investors," Nasser said, as quoted in the conference's Twitter.

According to him, the company was able to quickly restore oil production as well as bring production infrastructure in order. The attacks did not affect the company's finances either, he added.

The final decision on Saudi Aramco's stock market debut is pending, but preparations such as working with investment banks and others for the IPO will begin as soon as it is adopted, Nasser explained.

Saudi Arabia is the world's largest oil exporter and one of the top three oil producers. On September 14, a drone attack on the company's Abqaiq and Khurais facilities cut net daily oil output by 5.7 million barrels from the usual 9.8 million barrels. The company managed to restore oil supplies to their previous level within three days thanks to its storage capacities, and expects to restore its full production capacity to 12 million barrels per day by late November.

Plans for Saudi Aramco's IPO were first announced in 2016 as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 economic overhaul program but have been delayed a number of times. According to media reports, Riyadh expects the IPO to value the oil giant at some $2 trillion, which would allow the company to raise as much as $100 billion off a listing of just a 5 percent stake.