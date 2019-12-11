The world record-breaking stock market debut of state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco on Wednesday follows four years of deliberations and delays

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The world record-breaking stock market debut of state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco on Wednesday follows four years of deliberations and delays.

Here are the key dates: - Plans unveiled - In January 2016, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tells The Economist magazine that Saudi Arabia is considering issuing shares for Saudi Aramco in an IPO.

The energy giant quickly confirms the plan, which would make it the first major state-owned oil firm in the Gulf to be floated on the market.

In April 2016, Riyadh makes official its intention to float up to five percent of Aramco. The firm announces in September that it aims to launch the IPO in 2018.

- Delays - As experts raise doubts over the projected timeline for a listing, Aramco says in October 2017 that it will take place in the second half of 2018.

In January 2018, Riyadh announces that Aramco has been granted a joint-stock status, allowing individuals to hold shares.

A string of delays follows, together with reports that the shares will be sold only on a local exchange.

In an October 2018 interview with news agency Bloomberg, Prince Mohammed -- now the crown prince and de facto ruler -- says the listing will go ahead in "late 2020, early 2021".

- 'Very, very soon' - In April 2019, Aramco lifts the lid on its notoriously secretive accounts for the first time and reveals it made the world's biggest corporate profit in 2018.

On September 14, drone strikes hit two Aramco facilities, temporarily knocking out half the kingdom's oil production. Yemeni rebels fighting a Saudi-led coalition claim the attacks.

In October, Aramco chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan says IPO plans will go ahead and that the company will announce its stock market debut "very, very soon".

- Green light - On November 3, journalists are called to Aramco's headquarters in eastern Dhahran for the news everyone has been waiting for -- but despite firing the starting pistol on the IPO, the company says the launch date will be decided later.

On November 17, Aramco begins taking investors bids on shares, as it says it will sell 1.5 percent of the company on the Saudi bourse. The deadline is set for December 4.

- World record - On December 5, it launches its stock offering of 32 Riyals ($8.53) per share, raising $25.6 billion for the world's biggest initial public offering.

This values Aramco at $1.7 trillion, also making it the largest listed company in the world.

Trading begins on December 11 and the share price immediately rockets 10 percent to 35.2 riyals ($9.4), boosting the company's valuation to a massive $1.88 trillion.