Saudi Aramco's Refinery Says 2 Contractors Died In 'Incident'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:09 PM

Saudi Aramco's Refinery Says 2 Contractors Died in 'Incident'

Saudi Aramco's SASREF refinery said Monday that two contractors died and two others were hurt in an unspecified "incident" aboard a vessel over the weekend

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Saudi Aramco's SASREF refinery said Monday that two contractors died and two others were hurt in an unspecified "incident" aboard a vessel over the weekend.

"On October 13th ... SASREF refinery responded to an incident on a vessel while contractors were working on the unit ...

The incident resulted in two contractor fatalities, and two contractor injuries," it said.

The company said it had immediately sent response teams to identify the source of what appears to be an industrial accident.

The refinery is wholly-owned by the Saudi state giant Aramco. It is located in the coastal city of Jubail on the Persian Gulf. Its production capacity is 305,000 barrels per day.

