Open Menu

Saudi Assistant Defense Minister Participates In 4th Session Of Manama Dialogue 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Saudi Assistant Defense Minister participates in 4th session of Manama Dialogue 2023

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Biyari participated Saturday in the 4th session of Manama Dialogue 2023 in the Bahraini capital, Manama, along with the Chair of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Admiral Rob Bauer, and the United Kingdom's Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

The session, entitled “Capabilities and Strategy,” witnessed the presence of ministers, security officials, military leaders, and strategic academics from world countries.

In his speech, Al-Biyari discussed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its positive impact on the security, military, economic, cultural, societal and other fields, highlighting the development of the security and military sector within its framework.

He said that the Saudi Ministry of Defense is experiencing a large scale development process in its history through a radical transformation in its operation within its ambitious development program, pointing out that these transformations were built on modern administrative foundations and advanced principles that anticipate the future, aiming to achieve the strategic goals of the ministry.

Related Topics

NATO World Saudi Manama United Kingdom Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

4 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

19 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

19 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

20 hours ago
Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

21 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

22 hours ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

22 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

23 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

1 day ago

More Stories From World