Saudi Assistant Defense Minister participates in 4th session of Manama Dialogue 2023

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Biyari participated Saturday in the 4th session of Manama Dialogue 2023 in the Bahraini capital, Manama, along with the Chair of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Admiral Rob Bauer, and the United Kingdom's Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

The session, entitled “Capabilities and Strategy,” witnessed the presence of ministers, security officials, military leaders, and strategic academics from world countries.

In his speech, Al-Biyari discussed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its positive impact on the security, military, economic, cultural, societal and other fields, highlighting the development of the security and military sector within its framework.

He said that the Saudi Ministry of Defense is experiencing a large scale development process in its history through a radical transformation in its operation within its ambitious development program, pointing out that these transformations were built on modern administrative foundations and advanced principles that anticipate the future, aiming to achieve the strategic goals of the ministry.