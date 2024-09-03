Saudi athletes prepare for Paralympic, Equestrian showdowns in Paris

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Saudi athlete Sara Al-Jumaah started participating in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Tuesday, competing in the shot put F34 category at the Stade de France in Paris.

Meanwhile, Saudi equestrian Ahmed Al-Sharbatly's horse successfully passed the medical examination conducted by the committee for participating horses.

Al-Sharbatly has continued his training at the Palace of Versailles, intensifying training sessions and motivational exercises for his horse in preparation for the qualifying round of the dressage (G5) competition, which will take place tomorrow.