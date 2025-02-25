Open Menu

Saudi Attorney General Receives Indian Counterpart, Discusses Boosting Judicial Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Mujib has received Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani and his accompanying delegation at the Public Prosecution headquarters in Riyadh.

Al-Mujib emphasized the importance of enhancing judicial cooperation between the two institutions to support the advancement of justice in both friendly countries.

The meeting included discussions on expanding cooperation, while the Indian Attorney General attended a visual presentation on institutional governance of prosecutorial criminal procedures and the technological transformation in judicial processes.

This visit is part of the growing relations between the two countries that have seen significant progress across various fields.

