Saudi-Austrian Discussions To Enhance Investment Opportunities Between Two Countries
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The meeting of the ninth session of the Saudi-Austrian Joint Committee was held in the Austrian capital, Vienna.
The meeting was co-chaired by Undersecretary for International Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy and Planning Albara Alaskandarani from the Saudi side, and the Director General of Economic Affairs, Innovation, and International Policy at Austria's Federal Ministry of Labour and Economy, Florian Frauscher, from the Austrian side.
During the meeting, a number of initiatives to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Austria in various economic and commercial fields were discussed.
The meeting also addressed ways to enhance cooperation in innovation and technology, exchange experiences in economic and development policies, and highlight investment opportunities available in both countries.
The two sides stressed the importance of continuing and developing cooperation to serve common interests and enhance economic and trade relations between the two countries.
