Saudi Authorities Ban Exit From Riyadh, Mecca, Medina Amid COVID-19 - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Saudi authorities have taken new measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, including an exit ban for the residents of the cities of Riyadh, Mecca and Medina, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the state media, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a decree that also prevents the residents of 13 districts from leaving and going to other areas, and limits entry to Riyadh, Mecca and Medina.

The new rules will take effect at 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) on Thursday, the agency added. At the same time, the ban on leaving houses and moving along the streets of the designated three cities will be in force not from 7 p.m. local time to 6 a.m., as previously, but from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m.

To date, the country has registered over 770 cases of the disease and one fatality.