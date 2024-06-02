- Home
- World
- Saudi authorities begin enforcing SAR 10,000 fine, deportation to unauthorised Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Authorities Begin Enforcing SAR 10,000 Fine, Deportation To Unauthorised Hajj Pilgrims
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Public Security has begun enforcing fines up to SAR 10,000 and deportation from June 2 for pilgrims violating Hajj regulations by undertaking the pilgrimage without a permit.
According to a report from the Saudi Press Agency, (SPA), the no-permit, no-Hajj policy applies to Makkah city, central areas, holy sites, the Haramain train station, security checkpoints, screening centres and temporary security checkpoints. This regulation remains in force until June 20, 2024.
Furthermore, individuals caught transporting Hajj violators without a permit may face imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to 50,000 Riyals, and confiscation of their vehicle.
Non-citizen offenders will be deported following their sentence and prohibited from re-entering the Kingdom for a set duration.
Fines will be multiplied according to the number of transported violators.
Violations can be reported by contacting (911) in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions, or (999) in other regions.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Security stressed that repeat offenders will incur double fines, underscoring the necessity of complying with Hajj regulations to guarantee the safety, security, comfort, and peace of Allah's guests during their rituals.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update14 minutes ago
-
Swiatek races into French Open quarters as Alcaraz 'feels himself' again24 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's ANC to start coalition talks after bruising vote54 minutes ago
-
Swiatek into French Open quarter-finals after 40-minute blitz1 hour ago
-
Tennis: French Open results1 hour ago
-
Pakistani Medical Mission ready to handle Hajj health emergencies, assures Head2 hours ago
-
Historic Agreement: Oxford University to provide scholarships to Balochistan students2 hours ago
-
India's Modi eyes election victory as top opponent readies for jail3 hours ago
-
North Korea sends 600 more trash-filled balloons over border3 hours ago
-
Egypt's Sudanese refugees using rich cuisine to build new lives3 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Canadian Open scores4 hours ago
-
Serbia reruns local elections in capital5 hours ago