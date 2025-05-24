Saudi Authorities Deploy Drones To Curb Unauthorized Pilgrims In Makkah This Year
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Saudi authorities are employing innovative technologies particularly drones for surveillance to prevent the infiltration of unauthorized pilgrims into Makkah during Hajj this year.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is employing state-of-the-art technologies to boost its efforts in identifying illegal pilgrims ahead of the Hajj, foreign media reported.
The General Directorate of Public Security of Saudi Arabia has also released a video showcasing a drone equipped with a high-resolution camera monitoring violators and vehicles attempting to transport unauthorized pilgrims without the mandatory official permits, commonly known as the Nusuk Card, the foreign media further said.
As part of the high-profile campaign "No Hajj Without a Permit," Saudi security authorities are conducting a rigorous crackdown on illegal pilgrims and against their facilitators.
The released footage shows a drone identifying a suspicious vehicle in the desert, suspected of carrying undocumented pilgrims. The drone relayed the vehicle’s coordinates to security patrols, who promptly apprehended the violators.
Meanwhile, Spokesperson for Pakistan's Religious Ministry Muhammad Umar Butt while praising Saudi Authorities’ this initiative said, "Saudi Arabia's commitment to modernizing the pilgrimage experience through innovative technology demonstrates their dedication to ensuring pilgrims' comfort and convenience."
Muhammad Umar, who is overseeing Hajj pilgrimages since 2009 said that the Saudi Authorities introduced initiatives such as the Hajj Portal and Nusuk app after the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Saudi government has shown a commitment to modernize and streamline the pilgrimage experience. Their proactive measures, including pre-booking of Riazal Jannah, implementation of biom-metric e-visas, and the development of a virtual Hajj app, reflect their dedication to ensuring the comfort and convenience of pilgrims, he said.
Umar Butt said, “we have seen significant improvements in crowd management and the provision of exemplary facilities by the Saudi authorities during the Hajj season. Through meticulous planning and implementation, they have successfully enhanced the overall pilgrimage experience. From the utilization of technology for efficient crowd control to the establishment of the Seerat Museum, which offers insights into the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), every aspect has been carefully designed to enrich the spiritual journey of the pilgrims. Additionally, initiatives such as the provision of electronic wheelchairs for the elderly and disabled pilgrims highlight the Saudi government's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.”
As we look ahead, it is evident that the Saudi government remains dedicated to ensuring that the Hajj pilgrimage remains a hassle-free obligation for Muslims worldwide. By continually striving to enhance facilities, improve crowd management, and introduce innovative solutions, they are setting a standard for pilgrimage management that is unparalleled, the spokesperson said.
-
