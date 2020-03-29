UrduPoint.com
Saudi Authorities Impose Curfew In Jeddah Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Interior Ministry

Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:10 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia has imposed a curfew in the western Jeddah province starting from Sunday at 15:00 local time (12:00 PM GMT) due to the spread of COVID-19, the Interior Ministry said.

"Curfew in Jeddah Governorate to be effective from 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, and suspension of entry into and exit from it," the interior ministry said, as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

 SPA did not provide additional details on curfew hours. The provincial capital, Jeddah, is the second-largest city of the country and has a population of nearly four million people.

 In a bid to stop the spread of the virus, Saudi Arabia already banned domestic and international flights, and prohibited citizens from attending workplaces until further notice.

The Saudi Health Ministry has so far confirmed 1,203 coronavirus cases in the country.

