Saudi Authority Unveils Operational Plan For Hajj Season 1445 AH
Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of Two Holy Mosques has announced that all facilities are ready to welcome pilgrims.
The authority reiterated the readiness of all facilities and services, which function at the highest level and enjoy advanced infrastructure.
These include cooling and air conditioning systems, fans, audio and visual systems, as well as the door systems of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. Escalators and elevators, means of transportation within the Two Holy Mosques, and special pathways for pilgrims are also prepared.
The area around the Grand Mosque has been arranged to facilitate the move of electric vehicles for Tawaf and Sa’i, and bathrooms and ablution areas have been prepared for the elderly and people with disabilities.
The Department of Services and Systems at the Two Holy Mosques operates round the clock to ensure a spiritual environment for pilgrims, so that they may perform their rituals with ease, and to maintain a steady supply of Zamzam water to the two holy mosques.
To enrich the experience of the pilgrims, exhibitions, including virtual, introduce them to the landmarks of the two holy mosques, offering educational content to deepen religious understanding and enhance the spiritual and emotional connection to the two holy mosques.
The authority has mobilized 5,138 workers to ensure the daily cleaning and disinfection of the Grand Mosque, under the supervision of 400 employees operating 24 hours a day. This is carried out with the help of 4,000 pieces of modern equipment and machinery.
Moreover, 68 screens have been prepared providing guidance in 53 languages, while lessons and sermons are translated in 10 languages.
The authority has also prepared 140 doors to facilitate entry and exit at the Grand Mosque during the Hajj season, and operates 251 golf carts, all part of the operational plan for Hajj season 1445 AH. Some 10,000 manual carts are available at 20 sites throughout the Grand Mosque and its courtyards.
The authority has also prepared 20,000 Zamzam containers, as well as 3,442 bathrooms which are cleaned and sterilized daily.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
More Stories From World
-
Seoul resumes loudspeaker propaganda against North4 minutes ago
-
Paolini beaten again as Gauff, Siniakova win French Open doubles5 minutes ago
-
India's Modi sworn in as PM for third term5 minutes ago
-
SWA operates first pump in Jamoum Governorate, Makkah Region, at start of Hajj season 144515 minutes ago
-
Roglic holds on to win second Criterium du Dauphine15 minutes ago
-
Guests praise Kingdom’s services to Islam, Muslims25 minutes ago
-
Bulgaria's sixth vote in three years set to quash hopes for change34 minutes ago
-
MATARAT Holding prepares for peak arrival of Hajj pilgrims35 minutes ago
-
Deputy Governor of Makkah region inspects ‘Hajj Lounges’ at Jeddah Airport35 minutes ago
-
Huthi rebels say they attacked three ships off Yemen's coast45 minutes ago
-
Madinah medical team successfully operates on Togolese pilgrim45 minutes ago
-
Iran approves six candidates for June 28 presidential vote1 hour ago